01 Jan 2022

Woman detained after child’s death in Oldham

A woman has been detained following the death of a child in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement its officers were called by the ambulance service about 6.20pm on Friday to an incident at a property on Elm Road in the Limeside area.

Police said “a child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene” and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details about the child were available.

A woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Chris Packer said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this heart-breaking time. Specialist officers will offer them support.

“Our investigation is in the early stages and we’d ask anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers immediately.

“Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Branch and will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“This sad news is bound to cause distress in the community but I would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances.”

Those with information are asked to contact police on 0161 856 3656 quoting 2284 31/12/21 or to do so anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News

