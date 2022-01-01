Search

01 Jan 2022

Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

The competition between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford to be Betty White’s celebrity “crush” lives on, despite her death aged 99.

Before her death, the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her.

In an interview with People ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, she teased Reynolds, saying: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”

The Deadpool actor later tweeted his dismay about the news.

Posting a link to the article on Twitter he wrote: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.

But paying tribute to White following her death on New Year’s Ever, Redford confirmed that White’s feelings for him were mutual.

“Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals,” he said.

“She made us all laugh, including me. I had a crush on her too!”

Reynolds, who starred alongside White in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, also paid an emotional tribute to her, sharing a photo to Instagram of her smiling and giving the camera a thumbs-up.

He wrote: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation.

“She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.

“We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

