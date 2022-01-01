Search

01 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 1

What the papers say – January 1

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

The front pages on Saturday focus on the “real heroes” of the pandemic, an award for the man who was James Bond, and Brexit woes.

Two boys who raised more than £800,000 for the NHS during the pandemic have become the youngest recipients of honours from the Queen, reports the Daily Mirror.

The youngsters’ achievements are also noted by i weekend, which says accolades have been given to “our heroes of the pandemic (and celebrities did well too)”.

The Daily Express focuses on honours being given to “real heroes” and notes the achievements of England’s chief medical officer (CMO), Professor Chris Whitty, UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries, and deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam.

Dr Harries has been made a dame “despite the testing chaos that is threatening the new year return to work and schools”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, reports that James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour given to 007.

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, Health Secretary Sajid Javid writes in the Daily Mail.

A survey by The Guardian has shown the “tidal wave” of threats and abuse directed at the Government’s scientific and medical advisers.

The Independent has carried out a poll which found most voters believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good.

And The Times reports that ministers are considering relaxing immigration rules to make it easier for thousands of Indians to live and work in the UK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media