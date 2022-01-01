Search

01 Jan 2022

Swimming star Tom Dean says OBE is ‘best way to end crazy year’

Swimming star Tom Dean says OBE is ‘best way to end crazy year’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Double Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean has said his OBE means his “crazy year” ended in the “best possible way”.

The 21-year-old was made an OBE in the New Year Honours list for services to swimming, having become the first British male in more than a century to win two golds at the same Games, in the 4x200m freestyle and the 200m freestyle.

But Dean’s participation was put under serious threat when he caught coronavirus twice in the build-up to the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The sports star told BBC Breakfast: “It seems like I couldn’t escape (Covid) in 2021.

“My second bout of Covid was this time last year and that throws a lot of question marks up in the air.

“We do a sport that requires so much dedication and day in, day out training.

“So I was two months out from the trials, the Olympics, which happened in early April, and I was still isolating and I was really worried about whether I was going to be able to make it so I’m so glad it worked out.”

He added: “It’s been a crazy year – this time last year I was isolating because of a Covid infection, so it started off in the worst possible way, but it’s ended in the best possible way I can ask for.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster. But it all worked out in the end, and it’s the best way to see in the new year.”

Dean’s feats were accompanied by memorable videos of his family and friends celebrating his gold medal-winning performances in his back garden.

He said: “Those videos have gone absolutely crazy, I didn’t even know that was going on at all, that party.

“I did not have a clue that there were about 100 people in my back garden at 2.30 in the morning.

“But it was so special, and I think that shows what the Olympics and Team GB means for people.”

He said he has been stopped in the street by strangers who have taken up swimming following his success in the pool.

Dean said: “I’ve had people come up to me and say they’ve started swimming because they say they’ve seen me on the TV.

“It’s been absolutely incredible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media