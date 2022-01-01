Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen expecting baby

Reality stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple met on Love Island in 2016 and came second in that series.

They got married in September 2018 and are one of the rare couples from the show that have remained together.

Olivia shared the news she is expecting with a post on Instagram on New Year’s Day, showing Polaroid photos of her husband kissing her baby bump, a onesie bearing the words Baby Bowen, and pictures of the scan, as well of the couple holding a pair of baby booties.

The photos are accompanied by a pair of white knitted booties.

She captioned the post: “Happy New… Baby Bowen.”

Her husband shared the same post, captioned: “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen.”

The couple lost out in the 2016 series of the ITV2 show to Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde, who got married in 2019 and are parents to son Freddie-George and daughter Delilah.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, who met on the 2017 series of the show, got married in 2020 and have a daughter, Nell. They recently announced they are expecting their second child.

Their 2017 co-stars Dom Lever and Jessica Shears tied the knot in 2018 and have a son together.