Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon named by police

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Thursday has been named by police.
Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm.
The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.
