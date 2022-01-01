Search

01 Jan 2022

Victoria Beckham admits 2021 ‘definitely wasn’t the easiest’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Victoria Beckham has admitted 2021 “definitely wasn’t the easiest” as she looked forward to the new year.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer shared a montage of photos and videos of highlights from the past 12 months, including shots with her husband David and children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

The montage also included a video of Beckham opening a magazine to see an advert featuring son Romeo, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of her working with models on her fashion business and a clip of her dancing with chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

The video ended with footage of the Beckham family watching a firework display.

A message read: “Happy new year (and thank god it’s over!). Kisses and stay safe!”

She captioned the post: “What a year! Some of my favourite moments from 2021.

“It definitely wasn’t the easiest but some amazing memories were made.

“2022 we are so ready for you!! Kisses xx VB.”

Football superstar David also shared a gallery of highlights from the year, including a video of him watching fireworks with daughter Harper and planting a kiss on her lips.

He wrote: “Happy New Year. Special moments from the people I’m most thankful for @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.

“Love you so much.”

