What the papers say – January 2

Changed guidance for schools, a health service “beyond full stretch” and lizard overlords are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report face masks will return to classrooms as part of Government plans, with the latter quoting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as calling for more test kits to be supplied to parents.

The toughened Covid guidance around schools also leads The Independent, while The Mail on Sunday says pupils will be told to wear masks “from the moment they arrive until they leave” classrooms.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson is cited by the Sunday Express as warning more restrictions may be necessary because the health service is “beyond full stretch”.

The Sunday Times says illness has taken out 10% of NHS staff, with accident and emergency departments the hardest hit along with neonatal care.

The former partner of the Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has told the Sunday Mirror the royal “did abuse my girlfriend”, while Sunday People reports top brass want Andrew to quit nine military roles.

And Daily Star Sunday covers a poll by a casino app which found more than one in 10 British millenials believe the world is controlled by lizards in human form.