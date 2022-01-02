Search

02 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 2

What the papers say – January 2

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Changed guidance for schools, a health service “beyond full stretch” and lizard overlords are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report face masks will return to classrooms as part of Government plans, with the latter quoting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as calling for more test kits to be supplied to parents.

The toughened Covid guidance around schools also leads The Independent, while The Mail on Sunday says pupils will be told to wear masks “from the moment they arrive until they leave” classrooms.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson is cited by the Sunday Express as warning more restrictions may be necessary because the health service is “beyond full stretch”.

The Sunday Times says illness has taken out 10% of NHS staff, with accident and emergency departments the hardest hit along with neonatal care.

The former partner of the Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has told the Sunday Mirror the royal “did abuse my girlfriend”, while Sunday People reports top brass want Andrew to quit nine military roles.

And Daily Star Sunday covers a poll by a casino app which found more than one in 10 British millenials believe the world is controlled by lizards in human form.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media