Search

02 Jan 2022

E-scooters damaged in New Year’s Day warehouse blaze

E-scooters damaged in New Year’s Day warehouse blaze

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Hundreds of rental e-scooters have been damaged after a blaze broke out in a Bristol warehouse on New Year’s Day.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) was called to a “significant fire” at an industrial unit in the suburb of Brislington at around 12.30pm on January 1.

The unit was being used to store hundreds of pink Voi e-scooters, which are a popular mode of transport in the city and can be found on most street corners.

Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder were deployed to the scene, AFRS said, and it took 12 firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

They were supported by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and environmental health officers from Bristol City Council.

The last crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

AFRS said 200 of the scooters had been removed from the premises.

It said while many were blackened by smoke, it was unclear how many had been damaged beyond repair.

At this stage it is not known what caused the fire, AFRS said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media