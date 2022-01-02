Search

02 Jan 2022

Elderly man dies after his electric scooter crashes into parked cars

Elderly man dies after his electric scooter crashes into parked cars

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

A 74-year-old man has died after his electric scooter collided with two parked cars on New Year’s Day.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of the crash on Springfield Road in Tameside, just east of Manchester, at around 1.40pm on Saturday.

The force said the man had been riding on the road when he collided with the cars.

Emergency services attended but the scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Marie Eldred, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed for witnesses.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family as they come to terms with this incredibly tragic loss,” she said.

“This collision happened in the middle of the day so we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.”

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2518 of 01/01/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media