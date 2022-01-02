Search

02 Jan 2022

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old boy in west London

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in west London earlier this week.

The Metropolitan Police force has said officers arrested the boy at an address in Hillingdon on Sunday and he is being held in custody.

Officers attended reports of a 16-year-old suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

The victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have been informed.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, described the arrest as “a significant development” and appealed for witnesses to the incident.

He said: “While this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to fully explore all available lines of inquiry.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of a young man who has lost his life to senseless violence.

“We are committed to doing all we can to secure justice for them by finding the person or people responsible.

“I would urge anyone who has information and who has not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

“What you know could be the thing that makes the difference in this case.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or on 101, quoting reference 5666/30DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, also died on the same day after he was stabbed at Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London.

He was pronounced dead at 7.36pm, and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

