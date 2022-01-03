Search

03 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 3

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

The papers on Monday are led by new restrictions being brought in for schools as the Omicron crisis continues to escalate.

The Guardian reports schools have been advised to merge classes and use support staff as fill-in teachers in order to cope with an Omicron-fuelled staffing crisis.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the backlash to the decision to reintroduce face coverings in classrooms for students in year 7 and above.

The Times, Daily Express and i say the Government is confident there is no immediate need to bring in further restrictions.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports the NHS is facing a “staffing meltdown” as Omicron cases continue to rise.

Pressure is piling on the Prime Minister over soaring energy bills, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent reports on the location disparity in vulnerable children’s access to mental health services.

And the Daily Star says the UK is in store for a “polar plunge” after the record-breaking mild New Year weather.

