Search

03 Jan 2022

In Pictures: Giant ships and crashing waves as we headed to the beach in 2021

In Pictures: Giant ships and crashing waves as we headed to the beach in 2021

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

The waters around the United Kingdom experienced weather extremes during the 12 months of 2021.

Storms Arwen and Barra wreaked havoc on many coastline areas as the year ended, but the summer heatwaves saw thousands flock to beaches in search of sand, sea and sun.

But come rain or shine… or even gusting wind, the British public still loves to get out on the waves for a spot of leisure activity.

And some brave souls take it one stage further, an October dip in the sea is not for the faint-hearted.

Brighton in the autumn sun seems a much more agreeable affair.

A pilot had a lucky escape when his aircraft crashed into the sea during the Bournemouth Air Festival.

The container ship Ever Given, which famously blocked the Suez Canal in March causing a global trade crisis, finally arrived at its destination port of Felixstowe in August – and was greeted by an army of onlookers.

In June, Virgin Voyage’s luxury cruise ship Scarlet Lady arrived into Portsmouth for the first time. The 110,000-tonne liner is the largest ship to have ever docked in the city.

The summer brought scorching temperatures and saw many people heading to the beach.

But even when the clouds roll in, the British coast can be breathtaking.

The Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, made her maiden deployment to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group from HM Naval Base in Portsmouth in May.

The new P&O cruise ship Iona enters Southampton for the first time ahead of its naming ceremony. It is the largest cruise ship built for the UK market, and is 345 metres long, weighing 185,000 tonnes.

And as the sun sets on the last few days of 2021, we can guarantee the coast will still be calling young and old next year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media