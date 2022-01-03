Search

03 Jan 2022

Girl, 14, killed by car on New Year’s Eve was family’s ‘brightest star’

Girl, 14, killed by car on New Year’s Eve was family’s ‘brightest star’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old girl who died on New Year’s Eve after she was hit by a car driven by a suspected drug-driver.

Olivia Kolek was described by her family as their “brightest star” after she was struck by a grey Mercedes in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, at about 4.45pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family statement, released through police, said: “Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

“She had a lot of plans for so many things to do.

“She was the brightest star in our life.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation while police carry out further inquiries.

Witnesses, including anyone with dashcam footage of the Mercedes before the crash in Station Road, near Rowley Regis station, are urged to contact police by live chat on the West Midlands Police website, or to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media