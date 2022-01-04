Search

04 Jan 2022

Florence Pugh thanks ‘incredible special people’ as she celebrates turning 26

Florence Pugh thanks 'incredible special people' as she celebrates turning 26

Florence Pugh has thanked the “unbelievable amount of incredible special people” who have supported her as she celebrated her 26th birthday.

The Black Widow and Midsommar actress said the process of growing older and beginning to “understand why you are the way that you are” was “magical”.

Sharing a picture of herself in a blue jumper, checked mini-skirt and white platformed shoes on Instagram she said: “This puppy turns 26 today.

“Another lap around the sun. Another day to wear FANTASTIC CHUNKY SHOES.

“My older sister told me last night, “it just gets better and better”, I remember that not really meaning much when I was younger.

“But it is magical how with each year you grow you actually begin to slow, speed up again, slow down again, soften, understand your brain, understand your anxieties, understand why you are the way that you are and just slowly begin to be okay with it.”

“26 years of an unbelievable amount of incredible special people who have taught me, loved me, educated me.

“Some still here, some not.

“We are made of all the things and places and people and art and movies and books and scripts and songs and food and shoes (personal one ;)… each year getting a little more fermented and complex and wise whacky creatures.”

Pugh recently reprised her role as Russian assassin Yelena Belova in Marvel miniseries Hawkeye, alongside Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, which aired on Disney+.

She thanked her family, friends and family for the birthday wishes, adding: “I truly appreciate you all.”

Among those wishing Pugh well was former Scrubs star Zach Braff, who she has been reportedly dating since 2019.

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful human,” Braff wrote.

“I am so lucky to know you. And the world is lucky to get to witness your talent.”

