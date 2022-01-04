Search

04 Jan 2022

Release of Jared Leto’s vampire superhero film Morbius pushed back again

Release of Jared Leto’s vampire superhero film Morbius pushed back again

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The release of sinister vampiric superhero film Morbius has been pushed back yet again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, starring Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, has already been delayed several times due to the health crisis.

Leto stars as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

Its release in UK cinemas was most recently scheduled for January 28 but this has now been postponed to April 1, a spokesman for Sony confirmed.

Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

A previous trailer showed Leto’s anti-hero, who has been missing for two months, being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”

The trailer also includes references to Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

It features Michael Keaton who played supervillain The Vulture in Spiderman: Homecoming, who says “hey doctor Michael, you and I should stay in touch.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media