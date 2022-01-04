Search

04 Jan 2022

Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results

Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Tristan Thompson has apologised to Khloe Kardashian for causing her “heartache and humiliation” after a paternity test revealed he has fathered a child with another woman.

The basketball star said he was “so incredibly sorry” for his actions in a social media post that addressed the reality star directly.

Their relationship has been on-off and a cheating scandal involving Thompson featured in later seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he said in an Instagram story.

“I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian, 37, shares three-year-old daughter True with basketball star Thompson.

