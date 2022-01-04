Search

04 Jan 2022

World on the brink, says Charles, as he praises both sons for climate work

World on the brink, says Charles, as he praises both sons for climate work

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Prince of Wales has warned “the world is on the brink” of environmental catastrophe, as he praised both his sons for their work addressing climate change.

In an essay for American magazine Newsweek, Charles likened the impact of global warming to the threat of nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1963.

He also said he was proud of both the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex for highlighting the dangers posed by climate change.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat.

“Most recently my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference,” he wrote.

“And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.”

And he paid tribute to his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, for being decades ahead of his time in the battle against global warming.

“Sixty years ago, my late father identified the damage humankind was inflicting on the planet and helped to found the World Wildlife Fund,” he said.

Charles called on the global private sector to invest in a sustainable future, saying it would take “trillions, not billions” to re-orient the world economy away from fossil fuels.

The prince quoted the late US president John F Kennedy’s “Strategy of Peace” speech, which called for a de-escalation of the nuclear arms race at the height of the Cold War.

“Once again, the world is on the brink, and we need the mobilising urgency of a war-like footing if we are to win,” he wrote.

The war-footing analogy is one Charles has used before as a call to action, having used the same phrase during his address to world leaders at the Cop26 summit last November.

In 2020, during a video message for Climate Week NYC, he similarly called for a “Marshall-like plan for nature, people and the planet”.

Charles added that “the eyes of our children and our grandchildren are judging us” over the current response to climate change.

“Already, younger generations have expressed an understandable frustration about the pace of action on this issue,” he said.

Outlining a three-point plan, the prince said meaningful change would require commitments from global industries, private investment and the world’s governments.

The first would need to set out green business strategies, the second would need to help fund the transition, and the third would need to provide “clear market signals” to investors to give them the confidence to offer long-term financial backing, he said.

The prince said: “The time is now… Let ours be the generation that ‘can’.  And does.  As we enter a new year, there is not a moment to lose.”

The essay marks the first time the Prince of Wales has written for a US publication in 10 years, Clarence House confirmed.

It will feature as the cover story of the magazine’s second issue of 2022, dated January 21 and available from January 14.

Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief Nancy Cooper said: “We are proud to publish the Prince of Wales’ powerful appeal, calling on all of us to address this crucial challenge.

“Given his decades of engagement on this issue, he can speak with deep knowledge and real authority.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media