Search

04 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 4

What the papers say – January 4

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Many of the nation’s papers carry the latest in the civil sex lawsuit against the Duke of York.

The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror report the duke’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, was paid 500,000 US dollars (£370,000) in a legal settlement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A “seismic” hit to household energy bills in the coming months could force some to choose between eating or heating, according to Metro.

The Daily Express and The Times say that Boris Johnson is determined not to introduce further Covid restrictions despite the Omicron outbreak.

i carries fears over the growing Covid staffing crisis in the NHS.

The Financial Times reports Apple has become the first company to be worth 3 trillion US dollars.

The Daily Mail says that commuters and pupils will face “Covid chaos” today with a million Britons currently in isolation.

The Daily Telegraph carries a call from leading vaccine scientist Professor Sir Andrew Pollard to restrict fourth booster shots to the most vulnerable.

And the Daily Star says the plan to try and colonise Mars will lead to cannibalism if astronauts become stranded on the red planet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media