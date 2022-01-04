Search

04 Jan 2022

Australian singer Cody Simpson’s sister breaks neck then tests positive to Covid

Australian singer Cody Simpson’s sister breaks neck then tests positive to Covid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Australian musician Cody Simpson’s sister Alli has admitted 2022 is “not off to a great start” after breaking her neck and then testing positive for coronavirus.

The actress and singer shared the news on social media, explaining how she dove into the shallow end of a swimming pool and hit her head on the floor.

She said she had medical scans on New Year’s Eve and was assessed by a neurosurgeon.

⁣”The outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.

“I am EXTREMELY lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord.

She continued : “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.

“As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since.

Simpson, whose older brother has dated model Gigi Hadid and singer Miley Cyrus, thanked friends, family and medical staff for helping her through the ordeal.

Signing off she added: “Happy new year everyone – sending love & light.

“Hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!!

“Stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media