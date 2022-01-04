Search

04 Jan 2022

Ricki Lake ties the knot with fiance Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake ties the knot with fiance Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake has tied the knot with her fiance Ross Burningham, describing the occasion as “the happiest of days”.

The chat show host and Hairspray star, 53,  shared the happy news online almost a year after announcing her engagement.

Posting several pictures to Instagram she said: “We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!” adding in another post that it was “the happiest of days”.

Lake wore a flowing yellow dress and held a small bouquet while her husband donned a simple black shirt.

The presenter and actress is well known for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray as well as her own 1993 daytime talk show called Ricki Lake.

Lake has been open about her struggle with hair loss, recently posting on social media about the decision to shave her head, which she called “scary and liberating”.

But she described the journey towards “self-love and acceptance” as a “great gift”.

She and Burningham made their engagement public in February 2021.

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004, and Christian Evans from 2012 until his death in 2015.

She took part in the UK singing show X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and had previously taken part in the US series of The Masked Singer.

