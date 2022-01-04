Search

04 Jan 2022

Boy charged over stabbing of 30th teenage homicide victim in London

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another boy, also 16, became the 30th teenage homicide victim in London in 2021.

Officers attended reports of a boy suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane, in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but the teenager was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination on Sunday gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

Formal identification has yet to take place, the force said.

The suspect will appear in custody at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday.

The teenager’s death in Yiewsley came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London.

The double tragedy took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

