Search

04 Jan 2022

Sara Bareilles says 2021 was ‘a very low year’ for her mental health

Sara Bareilles says 2021 was ‘a very low year’ for her mental health

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sara Bareilles has revealed that 2021 was “a very low year” for her mental health.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter, who composed the music and lyrics for West End musical Waitress and is best known for chart hits including Brave and Love Song, reflected on last year in a New Year’s message on Instagram and said she has been assisted by medication.

She said: “It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication.

“It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself – and I will find my way again and now it feels possible.

“If you’re struggling – I see you and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin again.”

In 2021, Bareilles went back into acting by joining the cast of sitcom Girls5Eva, a comedy which follows a former girl group who try to get back into the spotlight.

In June of 2021, she told People: “I have to be in front of the camera again and have to get dressed and get hair done…

“It brings up a lot of stuff for me. I have been someone who’s struggled with body image issues my whole life and I’ve struggled with feelings of being self-conscious as I’ve gotten older…

“Ultimately, whether one pair of jeans fits or not, I can still enjoy the world and the people I love … There’s so much to celebrate, so I try to be gentle.”

Her Instagram post also mentioned that she took a trip to Finland, where “Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight as they rippled upwards and across the universe”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media