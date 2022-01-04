Search

04 Jan 2022

Adam Lambert addresses ‘slightly terrifying’ prospect of turning 40

Adam Lambert addresses 'slightly terrifying' prospect of turning 40

Adam Lambert has said the prospect of turning 40 is “slightly terrifying” because of his “Peter Pan complex”.

The singer, who found fame after finishing runner-up on American Idol in 2009 and has since established himself as an international star, performing with rock band Queen, will celebrate his milestone birthday on January 29.

He told Attitude magazine: “I don’t have anything planned for my 40th yet. I’ll do something with friends.

“I do have Peter Pan complex, for sure, so 40 is slightly terrifying.

“That being said, I’m on a personal transition right now into the next chapter. It’s exciting.”

He added: “If I was growing up right now, a teenager or in my early 20s in 2021, would my relationship with my sexuality or gender be exactly what it is now?

“I don’t know. It might be different.

“As we get older, identity becomes less of a priority and mystery.

“That’s one reason the new generation is so excited about pronouns and names for their gender.

“They’re in the process of becoming who they want to be. That’s what you do in your teens and 20s.”

Lambert also addressed how much attitudes to gender fluidity have changed since he was younger, saying: “You look at the scene now and it’s so much more accepted and visible.

“I remember before being on the music scene, in LA gay clubs, the only people who wore make-up were drag queens.

“Drag was very small – it wasn’t an industry. I always enjoyed putting make-up on because I liked the way I looked in it, the expressiveness, alternativeness of it.”

– The February issue of Attitude is out now.

