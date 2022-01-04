Search

04 Jan 2022

Boy appears in court charged with stabbing murder of 16-year-old

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of another boy who was London’s record 30th teenage homicide victim last year.

The victim, named by police as Ionut Elvis Tacu, died of stab wounds following the attack at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane, in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene but the teenager was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination on Sunday found the cause of death was stab wounds.

The suspect appeared at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The teenager’s death in Yiewsley came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London.

It took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

