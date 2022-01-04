Search

04 Jan 2022

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.

TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.

Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.

The device can link directly with medical professionals, through a connected smartphone app.

Withings chief executive Mathieu Letombe said the Body Scan “will turn the morning weigh-in into a sophisticated home health check with access to holistic health data and personal health programmes created by medical professionals”.

TCL said its NxtWear Air wearable display glasses are lighter and more comfortable than the first generation, describing them as a “pocket cinema” that can be used to watch content from a connected smartphone.

The new gadgets were shown off ahead of the official opening of the CES technology convention in Las Vegas, which begins on Wednesday as a combined in-person and virtual event, with further product announcements expected from high-profile firms including Samsung.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Sony unveiled a new range of flagship televisions in its Bravia XR series, as well as the new Bravia camera, which connects to the TV and recognises where users are sitting and optimises the sound and picture accordingly and can be used for video chats and other activities.

