Search

04 Jan 2022

Late Night with Seth Meyers cancelled after TV host tests positive for Covid

Late Night with Seth Meyers cancelled after TV host tests positive for Covid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

TV host Seth Meyers has announced that his late-night talk show will be cancelled for the rest of the week after he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 48-year-old comedian, who presents the programme Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, shared his coronavirus status to social media but confirmed he was feeling “fine”, thanking the vaccine and booster.

The show’s cancellation follows numerous famous faces having to cancel performances due to testing positive, including Hugh Jackman who was starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man and LL Cool J who was due to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York.

Meyers wrote on Twitter: “The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

A member of the public commented that Mike Scollins, a writer for the late-night talk show, should fill in for the week, to which Scollins replied with a photo of him at the host’s desk and added: “He can’t say no if I don’t ask!”

Prior to presenting the talk show, Meyers was a cast member and head writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and hosted the show’s news parody segment Weekend Update.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media