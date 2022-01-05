Search

05 Jan 2022

Camilla to guest-edit Country Life for her 75th birthday

Camilla to guest-edit Country Life for her 75th birthday

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The Duchess of Cornwall will join Country Life magazine as its third royal guest editor for the launch of an issue commemorating its 125th anniversary.

Camilla will edit the magazine’s special edition, to be published on July 13, just a few days before her 75th birthday on July 17, with the royal edition focusing on the duchess’ love of horses and dogs.

She has two rescue Jack Russell terriers and is a patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs’ Home.

The edition will focus on the duchess’ work as a patron of more than 90 charities, including Barnardo’s and the Royal Society of Literature.

She will also reveal her chosen champions of the countryside, her most beloved rural view and her favourite recipe.

The collectors’ issue will be part of a year-long celebration of the award-winning magazine’s history and its role in highlighting the countryside and rural life for over a century.

The duchess’s edition will be the fourth time that the magazine has been guest-edited by a royal.

The Prince of Wales has twice guest-edited Country Life, firstly for his 65th birthday in November 2013, and then for his 70th in 2018, the biggest selling issue of all time.

In 2020, the Princess Royal guest-edited the July 29 issue – another bestseller – for her 70th birthday.

Mark Hedges, editor of Country Life magazine, said: “It is a great honour that the Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to guest-edit Country Life in July.

“Her Royal Highness is a passionate countrywoman and we are delighted that she follows her husband in presiding over this commemorative edition.”

Tom Parker Bowles, the duchess’s son, and a longstanding contributor to the magazine, said: “As a columnist for Country Life, I’m delighted my mother will be guest-editing a special issue.

“But rather hoping she won’t try to muck about with my copy.”

