Kanye West’s Donda most searched for album cover of 2021

Kanye West’s tenth studio album Donda was the most searched for album cover of 2021 worldwide, new research has shown.

The sprawling 27-track album, which is named after West’s late mother, went straight to the top of the charts following its release in August.

It is West’s third UK number one album and features material from controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

The record, which suffered multiple release delays, was searched for a total of 27,600 across the world last year, data gathered by DesignBundles found.

Donda earned 20,000 chart sales and secured about 33.4 million streams in its first week, according to the Official Charts Company.

It was released with just a black square as its cover art.

The second most searched for album cover was Sour by Olivia Rodrigo which was searched for 22,800 times following its release in May of this year.

The cover pictures the 18 year-old pop star with several stickers on her face with a purple backdrop.

Sour was recently announced as the fourth best selling album of 2021 in the UK by the BPI.

With 9,600 annual searches, Taylor Swift’s album Evermore was the third most searched for album cover.

The record was released in December 2020 and shows Swift from behind dressed in a checked jacket, with a french plait in a woodland setting.