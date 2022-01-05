Search

05 Jan 2022

Rapper KSI puts aside boxing rivalry with Logan Paul to launch new drink brand

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Rapper KSI has put aside previous boxing rivalry with US Youtuber Logan Paul to launch a new drink brand, called Prime.

After teasing fans about an announcement on social media, the pair revealed that instead of a third fight in the ring they were to become business partners.

The British internet personality has previously fought rival Paul twice – in 2018 and 2019.

“We’re excited to announce @DrinkPrime to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

“Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle.

“We’re humbled by the process of creating a real brand and look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world.

“As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.

“Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”

In a promotional video also posted online he added: “We’ve beaten the s**t out of each other, we’ve been divided but it’s done, the division is over, it’s 2022, it’s the year of love,” he said in the clip.

“We’re coming together to announce the biggest thing, the biggest business that we will ever build

“We have created a hydration beverage…to rival some of the biggest companies on earth; Pepsi, Coke, Powerade, Gatorade.”

Posting on his own Instagram, KSI wrote: “PRIME TIME BABY!”

