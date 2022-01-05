Search

05 Jan 2022

Female patients more likely to die if surgeon is male, study finds

Female patients more likely to die if surgeon is male, study finds

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Female patients who are operated on by a male surgeon are more likely to die, experience complications or be readmitted to hospital than when the surgeon is a woman, new research has suggested.

According to the study, women are 15% more likely to suffer adverse post-operative outcomes and 32% more likely to die when their surgery is conducted by a male surgeon rather than a female.

However, when women surgeons operated on men, the research found male patients had the same outcomes, regardless of the gender of the person performing the surgery.

The study, which was conducted by a team at the University of Toronto, involved analysing the data of 1.3 million patients between 2007 and 2019.

The study’s co-author and associate professor and epidemiologist at the University of Toronto Dr Angela Jerath told The Guardian newspaper: “This result has real-world medical consequences for female patients and manifests itself in more complications, readmissions to hospital and death for females compared with males.

“We have demonstrated in our paper that we are failing some female patients and that some are unnecessarily falling through the cracks with adverse, and sometimes fatal, consequences.”

The research paper – which was published in the medical journal JAMA Surgery – found that “sex discordance between surgeon and patient was associated with a significant increased likelihood of composite adverse post-operative outcomes”.

In accompanying commentary on the study which was also published in the medical journal, Dr Andrea Riner, from the University of Florida College of Medicine, said the findings “sound the alarm for urgent action”.

She added: “Although the underlying reasons for this disparity are not fully understood, action should be taken immediately.

“Sex disparity in surgery is not unique to Ontario. Efforts to recruit women into surgery need to be ramped up.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media