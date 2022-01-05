Search

05 Jan 2022

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Dorset

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died on the south coast.

Dorset Police said they received a report at 7.53pm on Tuesday with concerns about the welfare of the occupant of an home in Heath Road, Christchurch.

Officers attended the location, some six miles east of Bournemouth, and found the body of a man aged in his 30s with serious injuries.

His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified of the death, the force added in its statement.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Sweetzer said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.

“We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address. All efforts are directed at finding those responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area since Sunday to please contact us.

“A cordon has been put in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out inquiries. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Those with information are asked to contact the force at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers and quoting occurrence number 55220001688.

News

