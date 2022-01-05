Search

05 Jan 2022

Abigail Breslin taking Instagram break after online abuse about mask wearing

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Abigail Breslin has said she is taking a break from Instagram after facing online abuse about her mask wearing.

The Little Miss Sunshine star, 25, said she would not be posting for a while after she was trolled over her approach to wearing a face covering.

She had previously responded to one social media user who called her a “loser” for wearing a mask in a photo on a rollercoaster.

Breslin’s father died in February 2021 from complications linked to Covid, at the age of 78.

Commenting on the photo, taken in Las Vegas, one user posted: “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?” and Breslin was quick to fire back a response.

She wrote: “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid. You can kindly go f*** off now.”

She has since decided to take a break from Instagram “for a few days”, saying she does “not need to further explain myself” about another photo in which she is posing with a group of friends and no-one in the picture is wearing a mask.

She shared a screenshot of a comment she had received, reading: “She’s upset that people are not wearing their masks but yet here nobody is… what a hypocrite.”

Breslin replied: “We took ours off for one photo. Everyone present was vaccinated as well as being tested before hand.

“I was calling someone out for telling me my father was ‘weak’ because he passed away from Covid and said I was a ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers.

“I wear my mask always around others [except] for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand.”

She captioned the screenshot: “Ok this will be my last post for awhile because I do not need to further explain myself.”

