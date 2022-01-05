Search

05 Jan 2022

Don’t disrespect the Queen over Tony Blair knighthood, says Ed Davey

Don’t disrespect the Queen over Tony Blair knighthood, says Ed Davey

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Critics calling for former prime minister Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood to be removed are being “disrespectful” to the Queen, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has suggested.

Accusing the former Labour leader of “war crimes” in Iraq, a petition demanding the honour be rescinded has passed 700,000 signatures.

But Sir Ed defended the Queen’s right to appoint Sir Tony to the Order of the Garter, which is the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

The former energy secretary, who was knighted in 2016 for political and public service, told the PA news agency: “If the Queen wants to knight a politician or someone out of politics in any walk of life, I think we should respect Her Majesty.

“And I’m rather worried that people are being disrespectful to Her Majesty.”

The knighthood has provoked debate about the honours system, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying Boris Johnson has not “earned the right” of a knighthood after leaving office.

But Sir Keir insisted his predecessor at the top of the Labour Party had earned his knighthood, having argued he “made Britain a better country”.

Sir Tony’s actions surrounding the Iraq war were also coming under renewed scrutiny.

His former defence secretary Geoff Hoon wrote in his recent memoir that his office was ordered by Downing Street to burn a secret memo saying the 2003 Iraq invasion could be illegal, according to the Daily Mail.

The Change.org online petition calling for the knighthood to be removed, accusing the former prime minister of being “personally responsible” for countless deaths in wars, surpassed 713,000 signatures.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media