Search

05 Jan 2022

Heidi Montag says she ‘never thought it would be so hard’ to have second child

Heidi Montag says she ‘never thought it would be so hard’ to have second child

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Heidi Montag has said she “never thought it would be so hard” to have a second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

The 35-year-old reality star shared a series of photos of herself with her son Gunner Stone, four, to Instagram, where she revealed that she was struggling to have another baby.

The caption read: “So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another.

“I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!”

In August 2021 in a YouTube livesteam, Montag said that she underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to increase the couple’s chance of conceiving.

The surgery involves the removal of uterine polyps in the uterus.

“I’m hoping that this surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” she announced in the livestream.

Montag met Pratt, 38, on the set of American reality TV series The Hills. The pair eloped in Mexico in November 2008, during the fourth season of the show.

The couple, who have appeared on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother together, wed in April 2009 and welcomed son Gunner in October 2017.

Instagram followers left supportive messages beneath Montag’s post, with some sharing their own fertility journeys and thanking her for being “open” about her own struggles.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media