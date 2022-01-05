Search

05 Jan 2022

Chrissy Teigen admits to tourist blunder during family trip to London

Chrissy Teigen admits to tourist blunder during family trip to London

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Chrissy Teigen admitted to confusing “unexciting” London Bridge with Tower Bridge as she continued her family holiday to the capital.

The 36-year-old TV personality and model has been visiting the UK over the festive period with her husband, singer and producer John Legend, 43, and their children Luna, five, and Miles, three.

Teigen told her Instagram followers that she “asked the driver to take us to the London bridge for a family photo.”

She added: “Quickly realized the London bridge is a very unexciting bridge. Tower Bridge should be London bridge! I always thought it was anyhow haha aaah learning is fun.”

In an accompanying photo, Teigen and Legend can be seen posing with their children in front of Tower Bridge, with Miles looking at the camera with a seemingly unimpressed look on his face.

During the trip, the Legend family visited several London landmarks and locations, including The London Eye, the West End and the London Dungeon.

On New Year’s Eve, Teigen and her husband went to see the “wonderful” theatre production Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club, which stars Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and singer and actress Jessie Buckley.

The model thanked “London for being such a dream”, and added that the family “have felt so much love from strangers here”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media