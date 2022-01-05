Search

05 Jan 2022

Cynthia Daniel: Donating egg to twin sister Brittany was such a simple gift

Cynthia Daniel: Donating egg to twin sister Brittany was such a simple gift

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

US actress Brittany Daniel’s twin sister Cynthia said that donating one of her eggs to help her sibling conceive was “such a simple gift”.

Speaking to People about the decision, the photographer said her sister would “do it in a split second” if their positions were reversed.

“I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her,” she said.

“I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we’ve always shared everything, so why not this?”

White Chicks star Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011 and was told that she may not be able to conceive her own children due to the intensive chemotherapy that she underwent.

But her sister’s actions led to her and husband Adam Touni, a real estate broker, welcoming daughter Hope into the world on October 24.

In an Instagram post following the birth, Brittany said their hearts were “bursting with joy” and she thanked her husband for “being an unbelievably supportive partner and now dad”.

The couple tried three rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), which were unsuccessful, before achieving success with surrogacy and the use of her sister’s egg.

The actress said she “let out this primal cry” when she met her daughter and the “entire room” was bawling.

She has previously described herself and her sister as “so intertwined”.

The pair starred together in TV show Sweet Valley High from 1994 to 1997, where they played sisters Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield.

But Brittany’s sister made the switch to photography after the show ended and started a family with husband and Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser.

The couple have three children together – Ryland, 17, Colt, 13, and Steely, eight.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media