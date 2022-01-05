Search

05 Jan 2022

Family of Ramarni Crosby say murdered teenager had ‘heart of gold’

Family of Ramarni Crosby say murdered teenager had ‘heart of gold’

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The family of murdered teenager Ramarni Crosby have paid tribute to the 16-year-old with “a heart of gold”.

The teenager, known as Marni – who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 in Stratton Road, Gloucester. He died at the scene.

In a statement released by police, Ramarni’s family spoke of the “void” left behind by his death.

“We are unable to find the words to adequately convey the void left in our lives by the death of our beloved Ramarni,” they said.

“Ramarni was a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.

“He was a charming and thoughtful grandson, son, nephew, brother and friend.

“Those who knew Ramarni will know the type of person that he was; he had a heart of gold and was able to brighten your day in an instant.”

Marni’s family added that the teenager’s loss will be felt “every second of every day”.

“We are absolutely devastated and cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which Ramarni’s life was taken,” they added.

“We have been robbed of his future and our lives will never be the same.

“His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost.”

Three teenage boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – have been charged with Ramarni’s murder.

They will appear at Bristol Crown Court later this month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media