06 Jan 2022

Cheryl: My approach to life changed after becoming a mother

Cheryl has said her “approach to life” changed when she became a mother and she now cares less about the “silly stuff”.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 38, shares four-year-old son Bear with One Direction star Liam Payne.

The pair were in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

Cheryl told Women’s Health UK: “My approach to life and the world changed when I became a mother to Bear.

“I have a completely different perspective now that I’m responsible for another human.

“I care less about silly stuff and more about the important things in life, like Bear’s health and happiness.”

The former couple first met on The X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge and Payne auditioned as a solo contestant, two years before becoming part of the hit boyband on the programme.

Cheryl said looking after her son means she is no longer able to exercise as often.

She added: “Exercise isn’t top of my priority list at the moment – I haven’t done anything regularly for over a year – but I recently bought a Peloton spin bike.

“I’ve used it a few times and I enjoy it, especially with the music. But when you’re a mum, the day floats away, so I don’t get to use it that often.

“After dropping Bear off at nursery, I do my work calls and housework, and then it’s time to pick him up.”

She also addressed the important role meditation plays in her life.

“Meditation has changed my life,” she said.

“I do it every evening and sometimes during the day for at least 20 minutes at a time while my son Bear is at nursery.

“I used to use the apps Insight Timer and Calm to guide me, but now I know what I’m doing.

“Calm also has an app for kids called Moshi, which I sometimes use for Bear – it tells kiddy stories, it’s cute.”

Read the full interview in the January/February issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now.

