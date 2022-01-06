Search

06 Jan 2022

Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy

Disney shares glimpse of infamous sex tape drama Pam and Tommy

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Disney has shared a glimpse of its upcoming series based on the true story of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crew drummer Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape.

Based in the days of the early internet the series tells the tale of how the intimate video, made by the model and her musician lover, turned into a global sensation.

Pam and Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the title pair, as well as Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen, who is also an executive producer.

Shot by the couple in private, the VHS tape was stolen from their home by a disgruntled contractor and then uploaded to the web in 1997.

The trailer shows Rogan and Offerman examining the tape as well as clips of James and Stan playing their respective characters.

“It’s so private, it’s kind of like we’re seeing something that we’re not supposed to be seeing,” Offerman is heard to say.

“That’s kind of what makes it so hot.”

The eight-part original series is written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Three episodes of Pam and Tommy will premiere on February 2.

Disney says robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for all.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media