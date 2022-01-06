What the papers say – January 6

The nation’s papers on Thursday concern the acquittal of the four people who toppled a statue during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, as well as the decision by Boris Johnson to do away with Covid testing rules for travel.

The Guardian, the Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph all carry the jury’s verdict in the Colston trial after the four people charged with the toppling of a statue of the slave trader were acquitted of criminal damage in Bristol.

Guardian front page, Thursday 6 January 2022: Four cleared over toppling of Edward Colston statue pic.twitter.com/idyJtBsJCw — The Guardian (@guardian) January 5, 2022

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ''Colston four' walk free as jury says no crime was committed'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/jLpmnOkau3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 5, 2022

The Times and the Daily Mail report foreign travel testing rules have been scrapped by the Prime Minister.

TIMES: Boost for holidays as travel tests scrapped #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LT6UU3ouve — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2022

Metro also carries the PM’s announcement about Covid testing rules, adding that one in 15 people in England has contracted the virus.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a report the NHS is facing a “perfect storm” from Omicron as staff shortages and soaring Covid cases push the health service to “breaking point”.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims “Tory peer and bra tycoon” Michelle Mone is set to be interviewed by police over an alleged “racist text”.

THE SUN: Baroness Bra in cop quiz #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/thZ6ZAwFov — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2022

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports investors are discarding tech companies and piling into “recovery driven companies” such as banks, industrial groups and energy producers.

FT: Investors discard techs and pile into recovery driven companies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3P9PYMn7yG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2022

And the Daily Star carries the latest in the campaign to strip Tony Blair of his knighthood after a petition reaches 750,000 signatures.