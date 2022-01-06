Search

06 Jan 2022

Months of strikes set to cause disruption to London’s Night Tube

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Travellers in London are being warned that strikes by Tube drivers could cause “severe disruption” to night services on weekend evenings until June.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Friday and Saturday evenings from this weekend on the Central and Victoria lines in a dispute over rosters.

The action is set to continue on weekend evenings until June, with passengers urged to check before they travel and use buses to complete journeys.

London Underground (LU) said new rosters included assurances that there will be no job cuts, the option of permanent work for those on part-time contracts, and only scheduling up to four night shift weekends per year.

LU managing director Andy Lord said: “We’re disappointed that once again the RMT is continuing to push for strike action that is likely to cause further unnecessary disruption.

“We’re calling on the RMT to join us for talks so we can work together to resolve this dispute around roster changes, which mean no job losses and greater flexibility for drivers.

“If these six months of action do go ahead, we will continue to operate as regular a service as possible. However, customers are advised to check before they travel and use buses to complete their journeys where required.

“I apologise to them for the impact this unnecessary action will have on their journeys.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “If London Underground and the mayor thought this fight for progressive and family-friendly working practices was going away they need to think again.

“RMT has repeatedly put forward cost neutral proposals that would repair the damage unleashed by deleting 200 driver posts and which would dig LU out of this mess.

“They have ignored us and that approach will have severe consequences for Londoners through to the summer.”

News

