06 Jan 2022

Boy in court over ‘unprovoked’ killing of 15-year-old

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

A youth accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in an “unprovoked” knife attack in a park has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Zaian Aimable-Lina suffered three stab wounds in Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London, on Thursday December 30.

Police were alerted by a group of young men who flagged down their patrol car at around 7pm.

Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service medics, Zaian was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.36pm.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the heart.

The prosecution allege that the teenager was the victim of “unprovoked violence with a knife”.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on New Year’s Day and has been charged with murder and possession of an article with a blade or point.

On Thursday, he made his first Crown Court appearance before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, spoke to confirm his identity by video-link.

The parents of both victim and defendant attended the short hearing.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for March 24 when he said a provisional trial date would be set.

The defendant was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

