06 Jan 2022

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz celebrate seven years of marriage

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Benji Madden has celebrated seven years of marriage to Cameron Diaz and said he has “always dreamed of having a family like this”.

Good Charlotte star Madden, 42, and Hollywood star Diaz, 49, got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019.

Madden posted a message to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, in which he wrote: “Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this.

“Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life.

“The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!”

He also shared a painting of a white tiger and a plant in a grey pot.

Diaz replied, commenting: “I [LOVE] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY.

“Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS.”

Diaz previously revealed she met her husband through his brother Joel and his wife Nicole Richie.

“She told the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast: “I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other.”

Several well-wishers posted messages to the couple, including Madden’s brother Joel, who wrote: “Y’all r the Goats.”

