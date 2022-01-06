Search

06 Jan 2022

Rees-Mogg: France is safe for refugees – except those who ‘don’t like garlic’

Rees-Mogg: France is safe for refugees – except those who ‘don’t like garlic’

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

France is a safe country for refugees – except those who do not like garlic, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Commons Leader’s remarks came as he faced calls to declare small boats crossing the English Channel a national emergency, with more than 28,000 refugees making the dangerous journey in 2021.

He said: “I wonder how often France has been called safe in this particular chamber over the centuries, but I think we can accept that it is safe for most refugees – except those who don’t like garlic who may need to escape.

“What has been going on in the Channel is appalling and is something that should concern us all because it is led by people smugglers, it is led by evil people and it has led to deaths, and we need to protect further lives from the most dangerous crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs who exploit desperation.”

Mr Rees-Mogg defended the Government’s record on small boat crossings, saying: “Since the joint intelligence centre was established in July 2020, we have dismantled 17 small boat organised crime groups and secured over 400 arrests.

“UK immigration forces have secured 67 convictions for the criminals joining small boats crossings since January 2020, resulting in sentencing totalling over 54 years.

“Our Nationality and Borders Bill will give us more powers, including being able to do things like check people’s age so that we know the facts we are getting when people claim asylum, which should make our system firmer and fair.”

Conservative MP for Redcar, Jacob Young, had called on the Government to declare the “crisis in the channel as a national emergency” after the number of people crossing the channel from the “safety of France” increased in 2021 on previous years.

Figures compiled by the PA news agency show 28,300 people crossed the Dover Strait on small boats in 2021, triple the number for 2020.

The Government continues to consider various options to tackle the issue and has invited businesses to a non-disclosure, agreement-bound meeting in the hope of hearing “innovative ideas”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has reportedly called in scientific advisers in a bid to use X-rays and other medical checks on asylum seekers to stop what she described as grown men “masquerading as children” on their applications.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media