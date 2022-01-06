Johnson says we should ‘preserve our cultural, artistic and historical legacy’

The Prime Minister said people should not “go around seeking retrospectively to change our history” after four people were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, were prosecuted for pulling the statue down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 2020 while a huge crowd was present. They were acquitted by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

A further six were given “restorative justice” outcomes, which saw them pay a £100 fine, undertake unpaid work and fill in a questionnaire about their actions.

The verdict prompted a debate about the jury system after the defendants – dubbed the Colston Four – opted to stand trial and did not deny involvement in the incident, instead claiming the presence of the statue was a hate crime and it was therefore not an offence to remove it.

But the prosecution said it was “irrelevant” who Colston was and the case was one of straightforward criminal damage.

Asked about the verdict, Boris Johnson told broadcasters at a vaccination centre in Moulton Park, Northampton: “I don’t want to comment on that particular judgment – it’s a matter for the court.

“But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill.

“What you can’t do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.

“It’s like some person trying to edit their Wikipedia entry – it’s wrong.

“And I think if people democratically want to remove a statue or whatever, that’s fine. But I think that, in general, we should preserve our cultural, artistic, historical legacy – that’s my view.”