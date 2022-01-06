Take-up of booster and third doses among adults in England, by local authority

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 18 and over in England who have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using NHS England data for vaccinations up to January 2 2022 and population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose; estimated percentage of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose.

Cotswold 61,006 83.0%

Hart 62,848 82.8%

Stratford-on-Avon 88,606 82.4%

Malvern Hills 53,100 81.7%

Hambleton 61,389 81.3%

Derbyshire Dales 48,721 81.0%

Waverley 79,159 80.9%

Stroud 78,155 80.8%

Tewkesbury 61,806 80.8%

East Devon 98,160 80.7%

North Norfolk 70,665 79.4%

West Oxfordshire 70,365 79.4%

Harrogate 101,792 79.3%

Horsham 91,748 79.3%

South Oxfordshire 89,461 79.3%

Wychavon 84,048 79.2%

Dorset 247,328 79.2%

New Forest 116,884 79.0%

Surrey Heath 55,179 78.9%

Mid Suffolk 67,106 78.8%

North Kesteven 74,778 78.6%

Broadland 84,553 78.6%

East Hampshire 77,505 78.6%

Harborough 59,606 78.6%

Fareham 74,082 78.4%

Craven 36,991 78.3%

Chichester 77,460 78.2%

East Cambridgeshire 55,105 78.1%

Teignbridge 86,152 78.0%

North Somerset 133,755 77.9%

South Lakeland 67,831 77.8%

South Norfolk 88,458 77.6%

Mid Devon 51,246 77.6%

West Devon 35,770 77.5%

Eden 34,551 77.4%

Mole Valley 54,086 77.2%

Babergh 57,962 77.1%

South Somerset 104,598 77.1%

Test Valley 77,323 76.9%

Elmbridge 79,393 76.9%

Adur 39,147 76.8%

East Suffolk 155,563 76.6%

Scarborough 68,296 76.5%

West Lindsey 59,346 76.3%

Cherwell 89,864 76.3%

Cheltenham 70,650 76.3%

South Cambridgeshire 95,131 76.2%

Fylde 51,075 76.2%

Wiltshire 302,641 76.1%

East Lindsey 89,519 76.1%

Somerset West and Taunton 95,295 75.8%

Maldon 40,320 75.6%

Wyre Forest 61,714 75.6%

St Albans 84,771 75.5%

Forest of Dean 53,443 75.5%

South Kesteven 85,828 75.4%

Vale of White Horse 81,541 75.4%

North East Derbyshire 62,963 75.4%

Selby 54,913 75.4%

Winchester 75,003 75.4%

Shropshire 199,773 75.4%

Melton 31,155 75.4%

West Berkshire 92,617 75.3%

Bromsgrove 60,034 75.3%

East Riding of Yorkshire 210,199 75.1%

Uttlesford 53,878 74.7%

Cheshire East 230,313 74.6%

Rutland 24,331 74.6%

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 90,627 74.5%

Ribble Valley 37,283 74.5%

Arun 98,274 74.4%

Tendring 89,411 74.3%

High Peak 55,771 74.3%

Lichfield 63,438 74.3%

South Gloucestershire 169,104 74.2%

Rushmoor 54,433 74.2%

Staffordshire Moorlands 59,826 74.2%

North Devon 58,690 74.1%

South Hams 53,508 74.0%

Northumberland 195,924 73.9%

Breckland 84,286 73.9%

Rother 59,418 73.9%

Windsor and Maidenhead 86,083 73.8%

Mid Sussex 87,510 73.7%

Torridge 41,547 73.7%

Rushcliffe 71,099 73.7%

Wokingham 97,607 73.6%

Ryedale 33,654 73.4%

Three Rivers 53,169 73.4%

Bassetlaw 69,123 73.2%

South Staffordshire 67,519 73.1%

Worthing 64,797 72.9%

South Derbyshire 62,980 72.9%

Herefordshire, County of 114,852 72.9%

Wealden 95,754 72.8%

Wyre 67,457 72.6%

North Hertfordshire 75,782 72.6%

Isle of Wight 85,433 72.6%

Cheshire West and Chester 199,442 72.6%

Mendip 67,087 72.5%

East Hertfordshire 85,538 72.4%

Rochford 51,100 72.4%

Epsom and Ewell 44,818 72.4%

Woking 55,051 72.4%

Huntingdonshire 102,684 72.3%

Cornwall/Isles of Scilly 336,974 72.3%

Eastleigh 76,700 72.1%

Havant 72,840 71.9%

Tandridge 49,833 71.9%

Amber Valley 75,222 71.9%

Hertsmere 57,694 71.9%

Hinckley and Bosworth 65,107 71.6%

Blaby 57,369 71.5%

Stafford 79,679 71.5%

Ashford 71,911 71.3%

Warwick 83,404 71.2%

Richmond upon Thames 108,351 71.1%

Sevenoaks 66,712 71.0%

Chelmsford 100,196 71.0%

Sedgemoor 70,060 71.0%

Copeland 39,138 70.9%

Reigate and Banstead 81,305 70.8%

Stockport 162,837 70.7%

Folkestone and Hythe 65,055 70.7%

Carlisle 61,393 70.6%

North West Leicestershire 58,729 70.4%

Solihull 119,145 70.3%

Chesterfield 59,765 70.3%

Trafford 127,079 70.2%

Allerdale 55,980 70.2%

Gloucester 70,762 70.1%

Fenland 57,205 70.0%

Gosport 47,036 70.0%

Tonbridge and Malling 71,357 69.9%

Lewes 58,399 69.9%

Torbay 77,352 69.9%

Newark and Sherwood 68,790 69.8%

Richmondshire 30,657 69.8%

Cambridge 70,127 69.8%

Buckinghamshire 293,044 69.7%

Basingstoke and Deane 96,298 69.6%

Broxtowe 64,662 69.5%

Rugby 59,373 69.4%

West Suffolk 97,007 69.4%

West Northamptonshire 217,410 69.2%

Braintree 83,317 69.2%

Erewash 63,815 69.1%

Barrow-in-Furness 37,001 69.0%

Brentwood 42,015 68.9%

Gedling 64,887 68.5%

East Staffordshire 64,807 68.5%

Great Yarmouth 54,413 68.5%

Castle Point 49,967 68.5%

West Lancashire 63,117 68.4%

Thanet 76,406 68.4%

Tunbridge Wells 62,805 68.4%

Bath and North East Somerset 109,210 68.4%

Bolsover 44,582 68.3%

Oadby and Wigston 31,075 68.3%

North Tyneside 113,907 68.3%

Rotherham 141,583 68.2%

Dover 64,935 68.2%

Swale 79,471 68.1%

Warrington 112,490 68.1%

South Ribble 60,231 68.0%

Darlington 57,473 67.8%

Newcastle-under-Lyme 71,892 67.8%

County Durham 291,986 67.7%

Lancaster 81,328 67.6%

Chorley 63,736 67.5%

Spelthorne 52,469 67.4%

Wirral 172,445 67.1%

Central Bedfordshire 153,403 67.0%

North Warwickshire 35,233 66.9%

Tamworth 40,252 66.9%

Cannock Chase 54,267 66.8%

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 214,190 66.8%

North Lincolnshire 91,513 66.8%

Swindon 114,783 66.7%

Stockton-on-Tees 102,116 66.6%

Dacorum 79,757 66.5%

Telford and Wrekin 92,718 66.4%

Worcester 52,917 66.3%

Sunderland 147,819 66.3%

Watford 48,217 66.3%

South Holland 50,921 66.1%

Ashfield 66,924 66.1%

Ipswich 69,210 65.9%

Eastbourne 54,910 65.8%

North Northamptonshire 177,787 65.8%

Guildford 79,567 65.8%

Bracknell Forest 62,571 65.6%

Maidstone 88,143 65.5%

Sefton 145,341 65.5%

Colchester 102,008 65.3%

Doncaster 159,545 65.0%

Bromley 166,960 64.9%

Mansfield 56,014 64.8%

Blackpool 70,814 64.8%

Dudley 163,800 64.8%

Redcar and Cleveland 70,986 64.8%

Milton Keynes 129,922 64.7%

Bedford 86,177 64.5%

Calderdale 106,747 64.5%

South Tyneside 77,705 64.3%

York 112,093 64.3%

Nuneaton and Bedworth 65,325 64.1%

Wakefield 177,298 64.1%

Charnwood 97,484 63.9%

Stevenage 43,239 63.8%

Redditch 42,217 63.5%

Canterbury 86,845 63.5%

Runnymede 46,168 63.4%

Epping Forest 65,717 63.2%

North East Lincolnshire 78,754 63.1%

St. Helens 90,911 63.0%

Bury 92,920 63.0%

Harrow 120,885 62.8%

Exeter 69,347 62.7%

Barnsley 122,985 62.6%

Basildon 89,536 62.5%

Kingston upon Thames 86,813 62.4%

Oxford 75,559 62.2%

Crawley 52,700 62.1%

Gateshead 100,973 62.0%

Stoke-on-Trent 123,022 62.0%

Boston 34,504 61.8%

Tameside 108,872 61.8%

Southend-on-Sea 88,331 61.8%

Halton 62,218 61.7%

Sutton 97,176 61.4%

Rossendale 34,240 61.3%

Derby 120,537 61.1%

Gravesham 49,689 61.1%

Merton 96,530 60.8%

Medway 129,698 60.7%

Kirklees 206,081 60.4%

Hartlepool 44,506 60.4%

Norwich 69,992 60.3%

Plymouth 126,339 60.3%

Wigan 157,198 60.2%

Hastings 44,152 60.2%

Broxbourne 45,320 60.1%

Leeds 377,413 60.1%

Bristol, City of 222,654 59.9%

Middlesbrough 64,601 59.7%

Sheffield 278,155 59.1%

Peterborough 88,312 58.8%

Portsmouth 100,537 58.8%

Bolton 128,320 58.5%

Harlow 38,138 58.3%

Lincoln 47,656 58.2%

Kingston upon Hull, City of 117,181 58.1%

Wandsworth 153,805 58.1%

Bexley 111,011 57.9%

Dartford 49,359 57.8%

Welwyn Hatfield 56,392 57.6%

Walsall 124,856 57.4%

Havering 114,846 57.0%

Preston 63,218 56.8%

Hillingdon 132,688 56.6%

Hounslow 116,361 56.5%

Reading 69,518 56.5%

Ealing 144,075 55.8%

Burnley 37,853 55.3%

Brighton and Hove 133,293 55.2%

Southampton 110,650 55.0%

Barnet 167,400 55.0%

Rochdale 93,054 54.8%

Newcastle upon Tyne 135,209 54.5%

Knowsley 63,733 54.0%

Wolverhampton 108,615 53.9%

Oldham 95,582 53.6%

Lambeth 139,483 53.6%

Slough 56,763 53.6%

Pendle 37,805 53.5%

Hyndburn 33,328 53.4%

Sandwell 130,677 53.1%

Hammersmith and Fulham 76,950 52.5%

Bradford 209,742 52.5%

Coventry 155,816 52.2%

Leicester 138,324 51.2%

Greenwich 111,692 50.9%

Thurrock 65,967 50.7%

Enfield 125,563 50.4%

Blackburn with Darwen 56,043 50.3%

Salford 102,492 50.2%

Croydon 146,317 49.9%

Southwark 126,183 49.7%

Redbridge 112,560 49.1%

Liverpool 198,048 49.1%

Brent 122,548 49.0%

Kensington and Chelsea 62,624 49.0%

Haringey 100,445 48.5%

Lewisham 114,768 48.4%

Luton 73,235 47.1%

Birmingham 400,647 46.9%

Waltham Forest 97,920 46.7%

Manchester 197,514 45.7%

Islington 89,901 43.9%

Camden 96,898 43.0%

Nottingham 114,613 42.8%

City of London/Hackney 94,425 41.7%

Westminster 88,221 40.3%

Barking and Dagenham 58,811 39.2%

Tower Hamlets 99,572 38.6%

Newham 103,533 38.5%