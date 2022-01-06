Search

06 Jan 2022

Adele teases there is ‘so much’ coming in 2022

Adele teases there is ‘so much’ coming in 2022

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Adele has teased fans by announcing that there is “so much coming” in 2022, including a music video for Oh My God.

The musician, 33, released her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30, in November of 2021, which topped the UK charts.

The album included singles Easy On Me and Oh My God.

In a Twitter post, Adele wrote: “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it.”

A 15-second clip shows Adele standing in a dark room, with a ring light behind her.

The words “Oh My God January 12 5PM UK” also appear on screen.

Oh My God reached the top five in the UK and the United States, and the top 10 in Canada, Australia and South Africa.

Adele has performed her new music in televised shows on both sides of the Atlantic, but made headlines when she reunited with a childhood teacher during her ITV concert at the London Palladium.

Asked by Nanny McPhee actress Dame Emma Thompson if she was ever inspired by anyone when she was younger, the Chasing Pavements singer replied with the name of her old English teacher, Ms McDonald, because she “was cool and so relatable and likeable”.

Adele was then surprised to be reunited with her teacher, who joined her on stage and told her: “I am so proud of you.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media