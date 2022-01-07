Search

07 Jan 2022

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox confirms romance with Kanye West

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Julia Fox has confirmed her romance with Kanye West and detailed their first two dates.

The actress and model, who made her film debut in 2019’s Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler, described their “instant connection” in a blog post for Interview Magazine.

The pair met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and were later pictured together attending the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Broadway.

Fox, who is Italian-American, shared a series of photos from their second date in which the couple are seen kissing passionately as she tries on clothes.

Recalling their meeting, she wrote: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.

“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Fox said West, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, had organised a photoshoot for her at the restaurant, where other diners watched on.

“The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she said.

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

Fox said she did not know where their relationship was going “but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride”.

West, 44, is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star, 41, filed for divorce from West in February, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

She is now dating comedian Pete Davidson.

