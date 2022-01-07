Bindi Irwin unveils new tattoo made using her late father’s handwriting

Bindi Irwin has unveiled her new tattoo, which has been made using her late father’s handwriting and honours her own daughter.

Wildlife expert Steve Irwin died in September 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

His 23-year-old daughter’s tattoo reads “graceful warrior”, which were the words she said to her baby daughter when she “held her for the first time”.

The conservationist and TV personality gave birth to Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25 2021 – the first anniversary of Irwin’s marriage to Chandler Powell.

In an Instagram post, Irwin wrote: “The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were ‘My graceful warrior’. That’s how her name was born.

“This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”

The post continued: “And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love.

“Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”

Powell commented underneath the post: “Such gorgeous artwork. You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. Love you so much.”

Last year Irwin paid tribute to her late father, sharing a photo of them together and writing: “Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer.”